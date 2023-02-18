TONIGHT: Scattered mountain snow showers are expected across eastern ID and western WY with isolated bunches of snow carrying across the valleys. Most of the snow is expected in the evening and late-night hours before conditions slowly dry up overnight into Sunday morning. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down into the single digits and teens.

TOMORROW: Stray mountain snow showers will be in the region for Sunday with cloudy skies for most of the day. Winds will ramp up to be very breezy between 15-25 mph and gusts up to 50 mph which could create some blowing snow conditions in our rural mountains. High temperatures get into the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

LONG TERM: Snow, more snow, and even more snow is expected heading into the work week. We have isolated snow showers expected for Monday before having a good push of scattered snow showers in for Tuesday. Isolated snow showers follow for Wednesday, the rest of the work week, and even next weekend. Winds will continue to be very breezy between 20-35 mph all the way into Wednesday before calming down. High temperatures slightly climb into the lower 30’s to upper 30’s for Monday and Tuesday before dropping a lot into Wednesday when high’s go down into the teens and lows are expected to be below zero starting Wednesday night. High temperatures slowly rebound into the low 30’s into next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY for Big Hole Mountains and southern Teton Valley including Victor and Pine Creek Pass.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY for Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, Kilgore, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Jackson Hole, Teton Mountains, and Yellowstone National Park.