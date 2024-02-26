CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reports a 47-year-old woman was airlifted to a local hospital after a snowmobile accident on the Chesterfield Reservoir Sunday.

At about 3:40 p.m., the Caribou County EMS was dispatched along with the Caribou County Search and Rescue, Sheriff’s Deputies and Portneuf Air Rescue Helicopter to the reservoir about 16 miles north of Bancroft.

It was reported a 47-year-old woman who was not wearing a helmet had been involved in a snowmobile accident while out on the reservoir ice. The parties involved said it had been a slow day fishing, and the people in their party had been taking turns on the snow machine when the accident occurred.

The victim was moved off the ice to the reservoir’s main parking area where she was loaded onto the helicopter and transported to Portneuf Medical Center.

“I am very grateful for the helicopter resources we have available to our rural community and the dedication of the volunteers who man our Ambulances and Search and Rescue,” Sheriff J Adam Mabey said.

The sheriff’s office said the condition of the victim is unknown.