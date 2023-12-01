AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department said not one snowplow was hit in November, but that streak changed on the first day of December.

On Friday morning, a vehicle hit the back of an ITD snowplow on I-86 near American Falls.

ITD said no one was injured in the collision, and the snowplow sustained minimal damage.

ITD wants to remind you a few basics for driving in winter conditions:

Please don’t hit our snowplows. They are big, and likely will do much more damage to you than to us.

Don’t crowd the plow. Give them room to work. Following close is dangerous.

Please be patient. Nothing is worth the dangerous maneuvers we’ve all seen people try. The safest place is behind the plow.

As winter kicks in, please drive safely and kindly, avoid passing plows and be patient in snowy conditions.