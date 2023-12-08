IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The snow has been coming down pretty hard across east Idaho Friday morning.

On US 20, the roads are covered in slush.

Idaho State Police Corporal Amanda Ward said drivers are safer in these snowy conditions if they take time to prepare for their travels.

“So your windshield has to be completely cleared off. And then the same with the lights. The lights aren’t working. More important in this weather should be able to see. So equipment like that and then also speed,” Ward said. “There’s the maximum speed, but then there’s also speed too fast for conditions. So any time the roads or the traffic is bad, then you need to slow down despite what the speed limit is.”

She also said drivers are more likely to get pulled over if these things are not taken care of.

You can check the latest road conditions HERE.