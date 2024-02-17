TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies continue into Saturday night with no chances for any rain or snow. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teens in the valleys and single digits in the mountains.

TOMORROW: Snow showers will be scattered across the region throughout the entire morning. More isolated snow showers will target the mountains in the afternoon. Winds will be a little breezy between 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. High temperatures get into the upper 30’s.

LONG TERM: Another round of snow comes back in the region for Monday with scattered valley rain showers. Tuesday and Wednesday feature more isolated snow mountain showers before we look to dry up on Thursday and Friday and into the following weekend. Winds will be slightly breezy into Monday before calming down for the rest of the week. High temperatures slightly increase into the low to mid 40’s by Monday where they will stay mostly put for the entire work week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM MST MONDAY ABOVE 7500 FEET for Above the 7500 foot elevation in the Sawtooths, above Stanley Basin, and the Sun Valley region above Ketchum, including Galena Summit, and The Bear River Range.