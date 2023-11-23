TODAY: Snow showers cover the entire region throughout the entire day on Thanksgiving. Snow accumulations look to be between 2-4 inches for most of the Snake River Plain with the Magic Valley and mountainous areas picking up about 4-8 inches. Winds will be very breezy between 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph at times. This could possibly produce road closures. High temperatures get into the low to upper 30’s.

TOMORROW: Leftover, stray snow showers hang around the southern highlands and SE Idaho for Friday morning before we expect dry, partly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Winds will be lighter between 5-10 mph. High temperatures are in the low 30’s.

LONG TERM: Sunshine looks to dominate our future forecast down the road. Mostly sunny skies with completely dry conditions are expected at least for the weekend and into most of the following week. Winds look to be light for the long-term period. High temperatures drop into Saturday down into the upper 20’s where they will look to stay heading into next week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY for The eastern Magic Valley and the Albion mountains. This includes the cities of Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley and Albion.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 AM MST FRIDAY for the Bear River Range.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST FRIDAY for central ID, The mountains surrounding Spencer, Island Park, and Driggs.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 AM MST FRIDAY for Eastern Magic Valley, Shoshone Desert, the Snake River Plain, the southern highlands, and SE Idaho.