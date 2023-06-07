LONDON (AP) — The soccer world is waiting for Lionel Messi’s decision. The Argentina great is essentially a free agent after bidding adieu to Paris Saint-Germain. The big question now is surrounding where will the World Cup winner will go next. Things are still up in the air and that has sparked frenzied rumors about the next destination of one of the greatest soccer players in history. Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, Barcelona in Spain and Inter Miami in the United States remain the three most likely options for Messi.

