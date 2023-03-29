SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — The National Women’s Hall of Fame has announced a new group of inductees. Among the honorees are social justice pioneers, groundbreaking physicians and women who have championed Jewish feminist theology and the financial well-being of Native Americans. All will be honored during an induction ceremony in September. Making up the class of 2023 announced Wednesday are scholars and activists Kimberlé Crenshaw, Peggy McIntosh, Judith Plaskow, Loretta Ross and Sandy Stone. Posthumous honors will go to Dr. Patricia Bath, Dr. Anna Wessels Williams and Elouise Pepion Cobell. The National Women’s Hall of Fame inducts a new class every other year.

