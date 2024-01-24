By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Sofia Vergara has reportedly opened up about her split from Joe Manganiello.

In an interview with Spanish newspaper El País, the “Griselda” star revealed that she and Manganiello disagreed about having children, according to People magazine.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom,” Vergara reportedly said. “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

Vergara, 51, is the mother of an adult son Manolo, whom she shares with her ex-husband. Manganiello is 47.

Vergara said she’s ready to move on to the next stage of her life.

“I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother, she said. “So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children.”

CNN has reached out to representatives for Vergara and Manganiello for comment.

Vergara will next be seen as the title character on “Griselda” about the female drug lord Griselda Blanco. It starts streaming on Netflix Thursday.

