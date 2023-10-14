IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- A crowd gathered together next to the Museum of Idaho to try and see the solar eclipse as it would be visible in Idaho Falls.

Many were excited to have a chance to see it. Andrew Palmer came with his kids and was excited to share the memories of the day.

“Most of them are excited. Some are a little a little antsy. Unfortunately, it’s a little bit cloudy, so it’s a little patchy here and there. Touch and go, but it’s still still a cool, cool thing to come to,” Palmer said.

The Boyd family came out together to get a chance to see it. Faith Boyd shared how they always try to do something different.

“We try to always do something with the kids that’s a little different,” Faith said.

Vicky Avendano shared how her interest in coming out to see the eclipse started in a class she took.

“I saw the event of that coming up. And actually, I’d heard about it previously from a class I saw there. And I thought that it’d be fun to come and check it out and kind of have a chance,” Avendano said.

Jorge Olivas shared how he just wanted to see it.

“Eclipses are cool. That’s cool when they happen near you. So you show up when they do,” Olivas said.

Many shared how they came out because of their experience back in 2017 with the total eclipse that we saw here in Idaho. They shared that being out there was fun but they just hoped to make memories before the clouds took over.

“The clouds have been clearing and people are like, oh, you can’t see it because of the clouds but they’ve cleared enough. It’s so bright. With the glasses on, you can see it,” Boyd said.

“It’s always fun to hopefully see something exciting and kind of once in a few years. There’s there’s always instances to see another one, you know, you see it on the Internet. NASA.com always got different different places to see it,” said Palmer.

“We do have the clouds are kind of covering some of it up. So we are we are missing some of it, too. Yeah. So it is a nice experience, but so I guess, I don’t know, maybe for the next one,” said Avendano.

The next visible eclipse will be in April. We should be able to see 40% of the eclipse.