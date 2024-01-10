MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Officials in Somalia say al-Shabab extremists have killed one person and captured five others on a United Nations helicopter that made an emergency landing in an area controlled by the fighters. The minister of internal security of Galmudug state in central Somalia told The Associated Press that the helicopter made an emergency landing due to engine failure. The minister said seven passengers were on board: six foreigners and one Somali national. He said one was shot dead while trying to escape and another remained at large. Al-Shabab has not claimed responsibility for the attack. The United Nations office in Somalia didn’t immediately respond to questions.

