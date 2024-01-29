COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s diplomats are talking with Somali authorities trying to ascertain the whereabouts of a fishing vessel and its six crewmembers suspected of being abducted by Somali pirates. The abduction Saturday came two weeks after Sri Lanka said it would join a U.S.-led operation to protect merchant vessels sailing in the Red Sea against attacks by Yemen-based Houthi rebels. Other recent suspected hijackings have raised concern that Somali pirates have resumed activity. Sri Lankan officials said the hijacking occurred about 840 nautical miles east of Somalia and 1,100 nautical miles from Sri Lanka. Fishermen from other Sri Lankan vessels told officials that armed Somalis boarded the trawler, fired warning shots and took away the boat and six crew.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.