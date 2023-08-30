PHOENIX (AP) — With over 14 million people expected to check into airports nationwide for Labor Day weekend, a number of them inevitably will be travelers with dementia or some sort of cognitive impairment. Advocates say nearly a dozen airports in the last few years have modified their facilities and operations to be more dementia-friendly, some at the urging of advocates. From Phoenix to Kansas City, Missouri, airports have incorporated special lanyards, a quiet room and even a simulation center where caretakers and those with dementia can learn about flying or get a refresher. But most large U.S. airports are behind the curve.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.