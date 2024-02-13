OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is urging voters to approve a ballot initiative that he says is needed to tackle the state’s homelessness crisis. Mental health advocates say the change would threaten the programs that keep people from becoming homeless and could result in more coerced treatment. Counties have used money from a 2004 voter-approved tax imposed on millionaires to fund mental health services as they see fit under broad guidelines. The proposition would require counties to spend 60% of those funds on housing and addiction treatment. It also would authorize the state to borrow $6.38 billion to build a total of 11,000 housing units and treatment beds.

