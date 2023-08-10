By Ray Brewer, Ross Ketschke

DANVILLE, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of his mother in Danville, according to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

Denise Damato-Coe, 59, was found dead inside her home on Back Road on Thursday. Her body was found inside her home after Danville officers responded to a 911 call for help, the attorney general’s office said.

Her son James Coe is charged with second-degree murder and falsifying physical evidence.

Coe was arrested Wednesday on a warrant in Revere, Massachusetts, and charged with being a fugitive from justice.

The attorney general’s office said Damato-Coe’s death was caused by multiple gunshot wounds, and the matter of her death was a homicide. Officials said Coe knowingly altered, concealed and removed the rifle used to commit the crime.

Neighbors on Back Road have been waiting nearly a week for answers after Damato-Coe was found dead inside her home.

“My granddaughter had heard shots the day it happened, so they were very scared,” said neighbor Carol Gelina. We were wondering what was going on. It’s just so nice to know, it just makes us feel so much more at ease.”

Prosecutors said the crime scene was extensive. Investigators could be seen for days combing over the property, set back from the street down a long dirt driveway.

“You can’t see the house from the road, expect in the winter time when there’s no leaves on the trees and then you can barely see it,” Gelina said. “Didn’t even know there was someone living up there.”

Gelina said there is some comfort in knowing a suspect is not in custody.

“Now my granddaughter is much calmer,” Gelina said. “You can see it in her face when her mom told her, she’s much more calm.”

Coe is being held without bail in Massachusetts, and will be brought back to New Hampshire to face the charges.

