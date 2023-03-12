By MIKE MAX

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — He is one of those high school basketball players that is a joy to watch because of the way he plays the game. And part of the reason he plays the game at a high level is that his father also played the game at a high level many years ago.

Nasir Whitlock is dynamic — that means he knows how to play the game and how to turn it up.

“…Whatever the team needs me to do, I can do — defense, facilitating, trying to get my teammates involved,” Nasir said.

Because he can do so much and he knows when to do it, he is a coach’s dream.

“He knows how to manage a game,” Trent Anderson, his coach, said. You know, I think for an elite point guard, managing the game’s always important. He knows how to get his other guys involved and when to do that.”

You have to look into the stands to figure some of it out. His father, Sean, understands the point guard position.

In 1995, WCCO’s Mike Max found him — Sean had transferred from the Gophers to St. Cloud State. He became an effective point guard for the Huskies.

“I just tell him he’s way better than I was,” Sean said.

Son has an idea of his dad’s basketball status.

“You know, that’s where I get my game from. If I’m being honest, he’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen play,” Nasir said.

Sean also became good friends with Gopher legend and long-time NBA guard Bobby Jackson. It was Bobby who introduced him to his idol, Chris Paul.

“It was like my world flipped upside down,” Nasir said. “…That was my favorite player at the time, he played for the Clippers. And I went to go see him play. I didn’t even know what was happening. Bobby Jackson is kinda like my uncle. He’s going ‘Chris Paul is backstage,’ and I met him. He told me a few things and I’ve just been working on them ever since.”

And it is what Dad sees in Son — a pass-first mentality — that resonates with him.

“He’s always been a kid that’s more of a pass-first kid, and looking for his teammates,” Sean said. “He’s one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around.”

That’s why his senior season is much fun — he sees what his son has become through hard work.

“He’s always been a worker, he’s a grinder. You know, his work ethic, his effort, his attitude has always been at a high level, but this year he has been so consistent,” Coach Anderson said.

To an extent, it’s not been about results but an approach to life — one that will take him to Lehigh University, and one that has made his point guard father very proud.

“He’s a great kid,” Sean said. “That’s the thing I’m most proud about is the type of kid he is.”

