JERUSALEM (AP) — Iran’s exiled crown prince is scheduled to come to Israel this week. The visit by Reza Pahlavi reflects the warm ties his father had with Israel and the current state of hostility between the two countries. Pahlavi says he will be delivering a “message of friendship from the Iranian people” when he arrives on Monday. Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel, who will host Pahlavi, says he will participate in Israel’s annual Holocaust memorial ceremony. He is also set to visit a desalination plant, see the Western Wall and meet representatives of the local Bahai community and Israeli Jews of Iranian descent.

