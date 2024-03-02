By Jamiel Lynch, CNN

(CNN) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons has commuted the DUI sentence of former Kansas City Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid.

Britt is the son of head coach Andy Reid. Britt plead guilty to driving while intoxicated in a 2021 crash that severely injured a five-year-old, CNN previously reported. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

In a statement, Parsons’ office said, “Mr. Reid has completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses. Mr. Reid will be under house arrest until October 31, 2025, with strict conditions of probation, including weekly meetings with a parole officer, weekly behavioral counseling attendance, weekly meetings with a peer support sponsor, and stringent community service and employment requirements.”

The reigning Super Bowl champions originally put Britt on administrative leave in 2021 and did not sign him to a new contract the following year.

J.R. Hobbs, Reid’s attorney, declined to comment when reached by CNN.

In February, Parsons granted 36 pardons and approved three commutations, his office said in a news release.

CNN’s David Close, Jacob Lev and Rachel Webb contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.