LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lawyers for the 5-year-old son of a man who died after repeatedly being shocked by police with a stun gun have filed a $50 million claim for damages against the city of Los Angeles. Lawyers for Keenan Anderson’s son said Friday that they plan to sue Los Angeles police for civil rights violations after Anderson died following a traffic stop earlier this month. Anderson was a high school English teacher in Washington, D.C. and cousin of Patrisse Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter. Police say he was involved in a hit-and-run traffic collision in Venice, ran from officers and resisted arrest.