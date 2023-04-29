COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Daiyan Henley grew up with a well-known father. The spotlight is now shining on him after he was selected in the third round of the NFL draft by his hometown Los Angeles Chargers. Henley played linebacker at Washington State and was the 85th overall selection on Friday night. His dad is record executive Eugene “Big U” Henley, who has worked with many prominent West Coast rappers, including Snoop Dogg, Kurupt and the late Nipsey Hussle. The elder Henley also helped produce and was featured in the 2021 FX documentary series “Hip Hop Uncovered.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.