BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is accepting source water protection grant applications for the FY2024 source water protection funding cycle.

Source water protection grants provide funding for projects that protect or reduce contamination of public drinking water sources. Eligible projects include the following:

Contaminant pathway removal (e.g., closure of abandoned or unused wells)

Contaminant source identification (e.g., research)

Contaminant removal (e.g., hazardous waste collection, pollution prevention, and waste reduction)

Contaminant management (e.g., implementation of best management practices or structures to divert contaminated runoff from the source)

Restoration and conservation of the ecological function of source water protection areas

Education and information sharing (e.g., brochures, workshops, and media campaigns)

Security measures to protect the source

Grants cannot be used for personnel or equipment costs associated with operation and maintenance of drinking water systems.

Eligible applicants include public water systems, state and local government agencies, tribes, special districts such as soil conservation districts, associations, nonprofit organizations, and educational institutions in Idaho.

The maximum award per grant is $24,000.

Applications are due July 15, 2023. Electronic submissions are preferred. For more information or to apply for a source water protection grant, visit DEQ’s Source Water Protection Grants page or contact Curtis Cooper, Source Water Protection Coordinator, at (208) 373-0249 or IdahoSourceWater@deq.idaho.gov.