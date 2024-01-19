JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The South African government says it will challenge an auction of artifacts belonging to the country’s anti-apartheid stalwart Nelson Mandela. Friday’s announcement comes ahead of the auction of 75 artifacts belonging to Mandela, the country’s first democratically elected president who spent 27 years in jail for fighting apartheid, planned for Feb. 22. The auction is part of a deal between New York-based auctioneers Guernsey’s and Mandela’s family, mainly his daughter Dr. Makaziwe Mandela. The artifacts have historical significance and are linked to various aspects of Mandela’s life. The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria gave the go-ahead for the auction last month. Items going under the hammer include his iconic sunglasses and gifts received from U.S. presidents.

