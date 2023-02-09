By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — An autopsy report says Honolulu police fatally shot a 29-year-old South African man who had a degenerative brain disease often found in American football stars subjected to repeated head trauma. Experts say the finding could explain his strange behavior that prompted the deadly 2021 confrontation with officers. Boston University determined that Lindani Myeni’s brain tissue showed the rugby player had the disease known as CTE. The doctor who conducted the autopsy says he suspected CTE after hearing about Myeni’s behavior and his past with contact sports. Honolulu’s prosecuting attorney decided not to pursue charges against any of the officers, saying their deadly force was justified because Myeni physically attacked them after he went into a stranger’s home.