JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s ruling African National Congress party expelled its former secretary-general on Monday for misconduct and other breaches of party rules. The once-influential Ace Magashule is also facing corruption charges over the alleged misappropriation of money from a government contract worth more than $13 million when he was the premier of the Free State province. Magashule was suspended as secretary-general in 2021 in line with the ANC’s “step-aside” policy after he was charged with multiple counts of corruption and fraud. The policy requires those in leadership positions to step down from their roles while facing criminal charges. Magashule refused to do so.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.