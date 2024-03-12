By Web staff

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A local elementary school is stepping up to support a 3rd grader named Eli, who is battling brain cancer.

Students at Kennerly Elementary in the Lindbergh School District on Saturday hosted a lemonade stand fundraiser.

Money raised will go to Eli’s family to help with expenses.

The school has also held several other events with the goal of raising $50,000.

