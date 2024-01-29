SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says it detected North Korea firing multiple cruise missiles into the sea off its western coast in its third round of tests of such weapons this month. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday that the South Korean and U.S. militaries were analyzing the launches. It didn’t immediately provide specific flight details, including the number of missiles fired and how far they flew. The launch follows consecutive tests on Jan. 24 and Jan. 28 of what North Korea has described as a new cruise missile developed for submarine launches.

