SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile into the sea. It comes a day after it threatened to take strong measures against South Korea and the U.S. over their joint military exercises. The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul on Saturday didn’t immediately say what type of missile was launched or how far it flew. North Korea’s Foreign Ministry on Friday threatened to take “unprecedently” strong action against its rivals after South Korea announced a series of planned military exercises with the United States aimed at sharpening their response to the North’s growing threats. South Korea’s Defense Ministry officials told lawmakers that Seoul and Washington will hold an annual computer-simulated combined training in mid-March.