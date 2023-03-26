SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says it detected North Korea firing at least one ballistic missile toward the sea off its eastern coast, adding to a recent flurry in weapons tests as the United States steps up its military exercises with the South to counter the North’s growing threat. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Monday didn’t immediately say how far the missile flew or where it landed. The launch was the North’s seventh missile event this month as it steps up its military demonstrations in a tit-for-tat response to U.S.-South Korea military exercises.

