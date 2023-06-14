SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has filed a $35 million damage suit against North Korea for blowing up a joint liaison office just north of their border in 2020, which highlighted a revival of tensions between the rivals following the collapse of larger nuclear talks between the U.S. and North Korea. The symbolic lawsuit filed with the Seoul Central District Court on Wednesday comes amid a prolonged freeze in diplomacy and growing concerns over North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile programs. There’s no clear way for South Korea to force North Korea to pay if it is found liable for damages.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.