SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Germany have pledged more cooperation in building stable supply chains and addressing the challenges posed by nuclear-armed North Korea. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met in Seoul on Sunday after flying in from the Group of Seven meetings in Japan. Yoon said a stronger supply chain partnership would help them cope with global economic instability and conflicts. He said the countries will work to advance trade relations in high-tech industries and clean energy, including semiconductors and hydrogen projects, and pursue opportunities in defense cooperation. Yoon said they also discussed North Korea, which has test-fired around 100 missiles since last year and accelerated its push to expand its nuclear arsenal.

