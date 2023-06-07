SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission will investigate 237 more cases of South Korean adoptees who suspect their family origins were manipulated to facilitate their adoptions in Europe and the United States. The commission said the new cases in its expanded inquiry involve adoptees in 11 nations who were adopted from 1960 to 1990. About 200,000 South Koreans, mostly girls, were adopted to the West in the past six decades, creating what’s believed to be the world’s largest diaspora of adoptees. Most were placed with white parents in the United States and Europe during the 1970s and ’80s. The military dictatorships that ruled South Korea at the time saw foreign adoptions as a tool to reduce poverty and deepen ties with the West.

