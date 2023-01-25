SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Cars slowed and stopped on icy roads and bundled-up commuters gingerly navigated snow-covered sidewalks as a snowstorm swept through the South Korean capital of Seoul and nearby regions, extending a frigid cold spell that has the country in its grip. There were no immediate reports of major disruptions or damage caused by the snow, ice and subzero temperatures as of Thursday afternoon, as officials lifted their heavy snow warnings for Seoul and nearby areas as snowfall weakened after the morning. Traffic at the country’s major roads was normal, although 110 hiking trails across three national parks remained closed.