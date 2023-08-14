SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president has called for deeper security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan to address North Korean nuclear threats, saying his upcoming summit with the U.S. and Japanese leaders at Camp David will “set a new milestone in trilateral cooperation.” President Yoon Suk Yeol made the comments Tuesday in a speech marking the 78th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japan’s 35-year colonial rule in 1945. Yoon says South Korea, the U.S. and Japan must closely cooperate on reconnaissance assets and share North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missiles data in real time.

