SOUTH POINT, Hawaii (KITV) — The fatal drowning on Saturday, Jan. 13, is the fourth such fatal incident in the last six years at the South Point cliff dive, according to Hawaii Police Department Records.

A similar fatal incident happened as recently as June 2023.

Local fishermen at South Point on the Big Island say that last Saturday there was high wind, high surf, and that the fishermen told visitors not to go in, but they say sometimes arriving tourists don’t listen.

A cross on the site marks the day a tourist from Peru died after he and a female were caught in choppy conditions, after cliff diving from the banks.

Locals say that in the age of social media, such incidents are too common, with visitors arriving after a long drive, wanting to take home a video of the famed leap, regardless if conditions are favorable.

The site in recent years has seen an influx of tourists.

The hoist still remains at the location, which, in the last century, would have been used to haul fish up or lower supplies down from the cliff. But fishermen today send their lines out with kites.

Also, nowadays, Google and Apple Maps identify the location as “South Point Cliff Dive.”

Fishermen, who didn’t want to appear on camera, told Island News that they advised the visitors Saturday not to go in, but four did- and only three came back.

On a day with calmer conditions, several visitors arrived later this week unaware of Saturday’s tragedy. Most said they spoke with locals first before taking the plunge.

“The ocean is something, nature-wise, we cannot really control. Hawaii cannot control that, not even you and I can. We can only be present under the conditions,” Darwin Fajardo of Texas said.

“It didn’t change our mind for the specific reason- that condition, that problem was solved today,” another diver said.

“When the water is calm, yeah, you can see it. It’s almost like a green field all across, pretty consistent,” Fajardo told Island News.

There’s a first aid box on site, which locals used to stock. There’s only one sign, which does not warn of the possibility of dangerous surf.

One local waterman told Island News he’d like to see a mandatory informational video being played for tourists arriving on the plane, which warns them of the possibility of treacherous conditions… and to listen to locals.

