KOWACH, South Sudan (AP) — In 18 months South Sudan is supposed to head to the polls for presidential elections, the culmination of a peace agreement signed nearly five years ago to pull the nation out of fighting that killed some 400,000 people. While large-scale clashes have subsided, violence in parts of the country persists, with more people killed last year than the one prior. The implementation of the peace agreement has been sluggish, the elections, scheduled for this year, were postponed until December 2024 and key elements of the deal have not been implemented, sparking concern that as the country prepares for a transfer of power, it could return to war.

