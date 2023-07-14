POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Southeast Idaho Senior Games have taken center stage all this week.

Friday’s competitions included miniature golf, cycling, tennis and pickleball.

The Senior Games are designed to provide people 50 years of age and older with opportunities for competition, fun and camaraderie.

The games also help contribute to the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of the people that compete.

Many of the seniors participating compete every year.

“I’ve done the senior games every year since I was 50 and I’m 63 now,” said Jonas Never. “They’re a blast. The Senior Games are a blast.”

“We get to meet people that we’ve met for long years and we always say, Hey, I remember you from my last Senior Games,” said event organizer Jinny Boozer.

The Senior Games will conclude on Saturday with events such as the basketball shoot, doubles in tennis and singles in pickleball.