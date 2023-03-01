POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health is conducting free health screenings, by appointment only, for the public on March 8 and March 10.

The free health screenings assess family history, body mass index, blood pressure, blood glucose, A1c, cholesterol, LDL, HDL, and triglycerides, to determine the risk of developing heart disease, diabetes and other chronic diseases. These screenings are available to any adult, who may think they are at risk for heart disease or diabetes. Fasting is not required before screening.

Heart disease and diabetes are chronic diseases that lead to high death rates and disability. People with diabetes are more likely to develop heart disease and other risk factors, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol which increase the risk of having a heart attack or stroke. It is important to know your risk.

The screenings will be at its office on 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello.

Find out your risk by contacting Mallory Summers at 208-239-5289 to schedule your health screening appointment.