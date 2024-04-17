SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Disney has received a key approval to expand its theme park offerings in California as it seeks to build new, immersive lands for visitors. The company’s proposal to transform its 490-acre campus in densely-populated Southern California went before the Anaheim City Council on Tuesday. Council unanimously approved the project and a second council vote for final approval is required in May. The proposed expansion wouldn’t increase Disney’s physical footprint but would help the company develop new attractions by letting it move rides and entertainment to new locations. It’s the first time Disney has sought a major change to its California theme parks since the 1990s.

