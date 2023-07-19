LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California man has been convicted of blowing up his ex-girlfriend’s spa business with a package bomb in 2018, killing her and seriously injuring two clients. A federal jury in Los Angeles convicted Stephen Beal of four felonies on Wednesday including use of a weapon of mass destruction resulting in death. He could face life in prison. Prosecutors say the Long Beach man was jealous that Ildiko Krajnyak was dating someone else after the end of their relationship. While she was away, Beal allegedly left the homemade bomb at her Aliso Viejo spa for her to open when she returned. Krajnyak opened the box and died in a fiery blast.

