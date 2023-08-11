SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Marine at California’s Camp Pendleton has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who was found in a base barracks. Military prosecutors have charged the Marine with sexual assault of a minor and authorities will determine whether he should be court-martialed. The girl had been missing for more than two weeks when military police located her inside a barracks on June 28 at the base north of San Diego. Details of the case, including when and how the Marine met the teenager and how she got onto the base, haven’t been released. Her grandmother has said the girl ran away in early June. Other relatives have speculated that she was sold by a sex trafficker.

