TEMECULA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California school board has resolved a dispute with Gov. Gavin Newsom over a social studies curriculum. The Temecula Valley Unified School District on Friday voted to adopt the curriculum for elementary school students. The board had previously rejected the curriculum in part because it mentioned Harvey Milk. Milk was California’s first openly gay elected public official and was assassinated in 1978. Newsom threatened to fine the district $1.5 million unless it approved the curriculum. Board President Joseph Komrosky said the vote was not in response to Newsom’s threat. He said the board approved the curriculum to avoid a lawsuit.

