AGUANGA, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials are battling a wildfire fueled by gusty Santa Ana winds that’s ripping through rural land southeast of Los Angeles, forcing about 4,000 people from their homes. The so-called Highland Fire erupted at about 12:45 p.m. Monday in dry, brushy hills near the unincorporated Riverside County hamlet of Aguanga. As of late Monday night, it had spread over about 2 square miles of land. Three buildings have been destroyed and six damaged but it’s unclear if any are homes. The area is sparsely populated but does have ranches and mobile home parks. Fire spokesman Jeff LaRusso says about 1,300 homes and 4,000 residents are under evacuation orders. So far, no injuries are reported.

