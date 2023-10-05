MCCALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Southern Idaho Timber Protective Association (SITPA) has an opening for a Fire Operations Specialist, a management position that works under the Deputy Fire Warden to protect private, state and federals lands within the Southern Idaho Forest Protective District. This management position is paid between $27- $33 per hour.

“We are seeking a dynamic and energetic individual, with excellent leadership skill to join our management team,” SITPA Chief Fire Warden Paul Wagner said. “I am hoping to see quality people from both Idaho and other states apply to join our firefighting team,” he added. “It is tough but rewarding work where you can make a difference for Idaho’s forests and the people who live here.”

Based out of McCall, SITPA protects approximately 500,000 acres of private, state and federal land and by contract with the Idaho Department of Lands, the Association performs as a fire protection district within the state.

The district has a reputation of being efficient and effective with a significant amount of acres within the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI). In 2022 SITPA firefighters responded to 23 fires within the district with less than 4 total acres burning. The 2021 fire year saw 38 fires with fewer than 22 acres burned.

Requirements & Qualifications Include:

Technical knowledge of natural resource management practices, fire ecology, wildland fire behavior, and fire management

Technical knowledge of hazardous fuel treatment practices, prescribed fire techniques, and smoke management

Substantial wildland firefighting experience, with qualifications equivalent to or exceeding Task Force Leader and Incident Commander Type 4

Substantial prescribe fire experience, with qualification equivalent to or exceeding Prescribed Fire Burn Boss Type 2

Work Capacity Testing (WCT) is required. Based upon the type and level of work to be performed, successful completion the WCT at the ARDUOUS level is a condition of employment

Prior supervisory experience is required

More details about positions, requirements and applications can be found HERE.