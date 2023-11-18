SpaceX is prepping its mega rocket for a test flight meant to circle the world. Liftoff for Starship is set for Saturday morning from South Texas. The first test flight in April ended in an explosion minutes later. Since then, Elon Musk’s company has made dozens of improvements and fixes to the rocket and launch pad on the Gulf of Mexico near Brownsville. At 400 feet, Starship is the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built. NASA is counting on Starship to land astronauts on the moon by the end of 2025 or soon thereafter.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.