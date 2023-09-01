MADRID (AP) — A Spanish government legal panel is opening a case against suspended soccer chief Luis Rubiales, says the state news agency Efe. Rubiales has come in for a storm of criticism and calls for his resignation for kissing a player on the lips without consent after Spain won the recent Women’s World Cup final in Sydney. FIFA has already suspended Rubiales for 90 days while it investigates.

