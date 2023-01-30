Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Court has ordered pre-trial imprisonment of a man suspected of killing a Catholic Church officer and injuring four more during a machete attack last week in the southern city of Algeciras. Investigating Judge Joaquín Gadea agreed to the public prosecutor’s request for prison without bail for Yassin Kanjaa. After the 25-year-old Moroccan testified for over an hour in a court in central Madrid, the judge ruled that he should be tried for manslaughter and terrorism charges. The judge said Kanjaa was not linked to any specific terrorist organization. The suspect’s flatmates told police that the suspect appeared to have become radicalized in recent weeks.