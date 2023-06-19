MADRID (AP) — Spain has received a record number of claims for refugee status and international protection last year. But a nongovernmental organization said Monday that the country rejects far more applications than the European average. The Spanish Commission for Refugees released its annual report analyzing Spain’s response to increased demand for sanctuary in 2022. That was driven by the forced displacement of millions by the Ukraine war, multiple conflicts in Africa and political crises in Latin America. Spain received 118,842 asylum requests last year. That was its highest ever and the third-highest number in the European Union. But only 16.5% of applicants whose cases were decided were awarded protection compared with an EU average of 38.5%.

