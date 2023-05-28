MADRID (AP) — Spain’s conservative opposition Popular Party (PP) made significant gains in local and regional elections, offering a perilous assessment of public feeling towards the country’s ruling left-wing coalition ahead of general elections in December. In the local vote, the PP won 31.53% of votes compared with 28.16% for the Spanish Socialist Workers Party, or PSOE, which leads the central government, with more than 97% of votes counted, according to results published by the Interior Ministry. The PP also took back several communities under PSOE control, including Valencia, Aragon and La Rioja.

