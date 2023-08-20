SYDNEY (AP) — Spain has won the Women’s World Cup for the first time with Olga Carmona’s first-half strike giving La Roja a 1-0 victory over England in the final at Stadium Australia. Both teams were playing in the final for the first time. The triumph for Spain avenged a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England in the European championship last year.

