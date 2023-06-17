BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s Socialists have received an unexpected boost from its main rival in next month’s national elections after his party won the mayor’s office of Barcelona following a tight vote at city hall. Sánchez’s Socialists took a beating in local and regional elections in May when the conservative Popular Party trounced leftist mayors and regional chiefs across the country. But the Popular Party opted during Saturday’s investiture session for Barcelona’s mayor to back the Socialist candidate in order to prevent a pro-Catalan secession party from taking power in Spain’s second-largest city.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.